Police in Antioch arrested a suspect after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of 56 grams of methamphetamine, a tactical vest and an assault weapon.

Police in Antioch on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of an assault weapon and 56 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

The suspect, a convicted felon from Oakley, was pulled over for a traffic violation when an officer smelled burning marijuana and spotted a tactical vest in the vehicle, according to police.

The officer subsequently located in the suspect’s possession the assault weapon and, with the help of a K9 unit, the methamphetamine, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Center.