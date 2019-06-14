Marcos Garcia Marco Garcia helped reunite a 2-year-old boy found wandering alone in Antioch with his family. (June 14, 2019)

An Antioch man is being hailed as a hero after he found a toddler wandering alone on the sidewalk Friday morning.

The man did his best to find the boy's family before calling police and taking care of the baby until investigators arrived.

"All of a sudden I see a baby come out behind that car," Marcos Garcia said.

The 22-year-old Garcia shows us where he spotted a 2-year-old walking down the sidewalk by himself. Garcia said the boy was wearing nothing more than a shirt and a diaper.

"My first instinct I went to go pick up the baby," Garcia said. "I'm not going to leave a baby by himself walking in the street."

Garcia took cell phone video as he walked through the neighborhood trying to find the boy's family. He called police and fed the boy breakfast as he waited for help to arrive.

After posting the toddler's picture on social media and canvassing the neighborhood, Antioch police found the boy's family three hours later.

The boy's tearful mother says it was an accident, she said she was at work and her 22-year-old daughter was in charge. Police said the sister was sleeping when the boy walked out.

The boy's mother said she is grateful for her neighbor and Garcia is just glad the toddler is doing well.

"Antioch not a place to be keeping your baby wandering around the streets," Garcia said.