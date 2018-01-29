Antioch Police K-9 Retiring

A loyal member of the Antioch Police Department is now headed into retirement. Antioch’s K-9 named Leroy has worked for five years on the force. Police say Leroy helped nab 10 suspects during his career. He will now spend retirement with the same partner he shared his K-9 patrols with. (Published Monday, Jan 29, 2018)

A loyal member of the Antioch Police Department is now headed into retirement. Antioch’s K-9 named Leroy has worked for five years on the force. See More