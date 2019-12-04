Antioch police are searching for a woman who slammed her car into a pedestrian and through a storefront Tuesday afternoon over her child's haircut, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The suspect was positively identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo of Brentwood, police said. The vehicle used in the assault was a blue 2006 Toyota Prius with California license plate 8LHB387.

At about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police began receiving calls reporting a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and continued through the glass storefront next to the Delta Barber Shop, police said. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 63-year-old Antioch resident, suffering from major injuries.

The victim's identity and condition were not provided.

Officers determined through witness accounts the crash was an intentional act that started as an argument over a haircut the victim gave Delgadillo's child, police said. As the argument continued, Delgadillo got into her vehicle and intentionally drove at the victim, hitting him and pushing him through the glass storefront.

Delgadillo then fled the scene with her son and remained at large late Wednesday. She is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information on the case or on the whereabouts of Delgadillo is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.