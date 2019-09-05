Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Just when you thought the drama was over, Antonio Brown strikes again.

The Raiders star receiver got into an argument with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday and the team is planning to suspend him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The argument comes on the heels of Brown's displeasure with the Raiders fining him for missing practice and a walkthrough during the preseason.

The mercurial wideout initially landed on the non-football injury list with a case of frostbitten feet, and then he continued to miss time due to an issue regarding the helmet he desired to wear during the upcoming season.

Brown has been back at practice and things had been quiet after he lost his second helmet grievance with the NFL, but things started to stir Wednesday when the four-time All-Pro called out the Raiders for fining him on his Instagram stories feed.

The Raiders knew what they were getting when they traded for Brown, and they are getting the full experience before ever seeing him play in Silver and Black.