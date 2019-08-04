Rare Apple 1 Computers On Display at Mountain View Festival

A rare Apple 1 computer is on display at the Vintage Computer Festival West in Mountain View. (Aug. 4, 2019)

It was back to the future Sunday for computer history enthusiasts at the annual Vintage Computer Festival West in Mountain View.

The family-friendly event featured more than 10 Apple 1 computers, interactive exhibits, demonstrations and several guest speakers.

Only 200 Apple 1 computers were built, and only dozens of them remain. The event is organized by the nonprofit Vintage Computer Federation.

"The shows are all about building a hobby and giving all the guys who keep all this old stuff and covet it an opportunity to share with the community and let people enjoy the stuff that we enjoyed when we were kids," said Erik Klein, spokesman for the federation.

The event wrapped up its 14th year Sunday.