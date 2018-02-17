Apple Employees Smacking Into Glass Walls of New Headquarters - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Apple Employees Smacking Into Glass Walls of New Headquarters

By Diana San Juan

Published at 2:04 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018

    File image.

    The 45-foot tall curved panels of safety glass in Cupertino's new Apple headquarters have caused a problem for employees.

    They are smacking into the glass.

    It’s caused such trouble that some employees opted to stick Post-It notes on the glass, only to have them later removed because they interfered with the building’s aesthetic.

    Crafter by architect Norman Foster, the building was inspired by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs who reportedly described the building "a little like a spaceship landed."

    Time magazine reported that it is not the first time Apple’s glass buildings have caused a problem. In 2011, an 83-year-old woman walked into the glass of an Apple store, breaking her nose. Evelyn Paswall sued the tech company but the suit was later settled without any cost to Apple.


