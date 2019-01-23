Are Driverless Cars Going to Help Us or Hurt Us? - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Tech Now

Tech Now

Covering all the latest tech happenings from the Silicon Valley.

Are Driverless Cars Going to Help Us or Hurt Us?

By Scott Budman

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Are Driverless Cars Going to Help Us or Hurt Us?

    A new report from a Bay Area group warns that autonomous vehicles may cause more harm than good. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 46 minutes ago)

    A new report from a Bay Area group warns that autonomous vehicles may cause more harm than good.

    The report worries that driverless cars could lead to more inequality, fewer jobs and a decline in public transportation.

    Driverless cars are an exciting part of our high-tech future and come with the promise to be more comfortable and make life much more convenient.

    "From my perspective, that sounds like a new fancy toy for the wealthy," said Hana Creger with the Greenlining Institute.

    The institute admits autonomous vehicles are impressive, but worries they may one day take the place of public transportation and lead to even more traffic congestion. The institute also said driverless cars could potentially take jobs from anyone who drives for a living.

    The study comes out on the same day Yanfeng, with offices in China and the Bay Area, showed off a prototype of a driverless car interior.

    Another recent study showed that ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft caused a 12 percent decline in local public transportation.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices