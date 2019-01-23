A new report from a Bay Area group warns that autonomous vehicles may cause more harm than good. Scott Budman reports.

Are Driverless Cars Going to Help Us or Hurt Us?

A new report from a Bay Area group warns that autonomous vehicles may cause more harm than good.

The report worries that driverless cars could lead to more inequality, fewer jobs and a decline in public transportation.

Driverless cars are an exciting part of our high-tech future and come with the promise to be more comfortable and make life much more convenient.

"From my perspective, that sounds like a new fancy toy for the wealthy," said Hana Creger with the Greenlining Institute.

The institute admits autonomous vehicles are impressive, but worries they may one day take the place of public transportation and lead to even more traffic congestion. The institute also said driverless cars could potentially take jobs from anyone who drives for a living.

The study comes out on the same day Yanfeng, with offices in China and the Bay Area, showed off a prototype of a driverless car interior.

Another recent study showed that ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft caused a 12 percent decline in local public transportation.