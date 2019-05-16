Isaiah Joel Peoples, 34, faces eight counts of attempted murder for injuring eight people.

The Army veteran accused of intentionally crashing into a group of pedestrians in Sunnyvale, injuring eight people, is scheduled to appear in Santa Clara County Court Thursday.

Isaiah Peoples, 34, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder in connection to the April 23 attack. The FBI has since opened a hate-crime investigation after police discovered evidence Peoples "intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith."

Investigators are also looking at whether Peoples' actions were influenced by post-traumatic stress disorder he suffered as a result of his Army service in Iraq from 2005 to 2006.

Peoples' defense attorney, Chuck Smith, previously said, "This act was clearly a product of some mental disorder or mental defect," and disputed that Peoples drove into the victims intentionally.

FBI Opens Hate Crime Investigation in Sunnyvale Crash

The FBI San Francisco Field Office has opened a hate crime investigation into the Sunnyvale plowing that injured eight people Tuesday. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

