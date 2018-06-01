Arrest Made in Aptos Hammer Attack: Sheriff's Office

Getty Images File image

An 15-year-old boy has been arrested after three teen boys were attacked with a hammer in Aptos, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sunday morning attack occurred inside a garage at a home on Monte Vista Drive, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the victims was listed in critical condition.

The 15-year-old arrested in the case is a Watsonville resident. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Detectives are continuing their investigation to identify other suspects sought in the attack, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said suspects also swiped "several" items from the scene before hopping in a vehicle and fleeing the area, the sheriff's department stated.

All three victims, ages 16, 16 and 17, suffered head injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Two of them were sleeping when the attack occurred.

The two 16-year-old victims were treated and have since been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office indicated. The 17-year-old victim sustained a "significant head injury" and was said to be in critical condition.

The suspects were described as men between the ages of 18 and 20, according to the sheriff's office. It is not clear what prompted them to attack the victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 831-454-7635.