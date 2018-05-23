The man suspected of knocking down a 93-year-old woman and breaking her hip while stealing her purse in Concord was arrested late Wednesday, according to Concord police.

Otto Halafihi turned himself in to police in Patterson just after 9 p.m. Wednesday and was arrested on charges of robbery and elder abuse, police said.



Investigative Risky Food Handling Practices Threaten Public Health

Ann Pederson was hospitalized with a broken hip after Halafihi allegedly knocked her to the ground last week while stealing her purse outside a Bank of America in Concord.

The crime occurred in broad daylight as Pedersen was being escorted by a 63-year-old friend towards the bank.

Police said Halafihi made the mistake of going inside the bank, where there are several surveillance cameras.

Pedersen is a 45-year resident of Concord, according to her son. She remained hospitalized after surgery for her broken hip. Her escort was uninjured.