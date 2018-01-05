Arrest in Christmas Day Tenderloin District Shooting

Police are searching for a man wearing a Santa hat who allegedly shot at occupants of a vehicle in San Francisco. Christie Smith reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

San Francisco police say they have arrested their Bad Santa.

Earlier this week, officers released video showing a man wearing a Santa hat and walking down Eddy Street in the city's Tenderloin District. The man pulls out a handgun and starts shooting at a car.

The car sped away.

Police say they have identified the shooter as 27-year-old Xavier Watson from Fairfield. Officers arrested the suspect Thursday in the Bayview District.

Officers originally did not know who was inside the car, but now say they have identified the target as well. That person was not injured.