Arrests Made During Protest Over Sacramento Police Shooting of Stephon Clark - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Arrests Made During Protest Over Sacramento Police Shooting of Stephon Clark

Published Mar 4, 2019 at 10:47 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surprising Facts About Daylight Saving Time
    KCRA
    Police on Monday night respond to protests over the Stephon Clark officer-involved shooting ruling. (March 4, 2019)

    A protest over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police has ended with police detaining demonstrators, including clergy and a reporter.

    Dozens of people staged a march at around Monday evening in a wealthy area of the city after prosecutors declined to file charges against police who shot Stephon Clark last March. The officers said they thought the 22-year-old Clark had a gun but he was holding a cellphone.

    About 2 hours into the demonstration, police ordered protesters to disperse.

    The Sacramento Bee reports that remaining demonstrators were later surrounded on a freeway overpass.

    The Bee says police handcuffed and led away more than 20 demonstrators, including at least three clergy members, and a Bee reporter covering the demonstration who was later released.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices