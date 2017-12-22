A series of fires ignited within blocks of each other in Antioch late Thursday, prompting officials to launch arson investigations, according to a fire official. Roz Plater reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

A series of fires ignited within blocks of each other in Antioch late Thursday, prompting officials to launch arson investigations, according to a fire official.

A total of six structures went up in flames, but no injuries were reported, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

Fire crews first received a report just before 10 p.m. of one structure fire, Marshall said. As firefighters responded to the blaze, they learned about additional fires that also ignited in the same area.

A total of five buildings along Madill Street caught fire and one along A Street also went up in flames, Marshall said. One of those structures was completely destroyed, a second suffered heavy damage and the others sustained moderate to severe damage.

Crews Investigate Series of Building Blazes in Antioch

Contra Costa County Fire Inspector Ryan Bain said the buildings that burned late Thursday are about five blocks apart.

"They are very close together and starting around the same time is reason to believe that it may be one person behind it," Bain said.

Fire investigators are also looking into what sparked the blazes.

Investigators said Thursday's fires add to a string of suspicious fires in Antioch and are looking into if they are connected.