Arson Suspected in Several Small Fires on Santa Rosa Trail - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Arson Suspected in Several Small Fires on Santa Rosa Trail

By Jodi Hernandez and Bay City News

Published at 5:55 PM PDT on Jun 18, 2018 | Updated at 11:37 PM PDT on Jun 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Arson Suspected in Several Small Fires on Santa Rosa Trail

    Santa Rosa fire crews extinguished multiple grass fires in southwest Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and fire officials suspect arson played a role in all the blazes. Jean Elle reports. (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    Santa Rosa fire crews extinguished multiple grass fires in southwest Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and fire officials suspect arson played a role in all the blazes.

    Three small vegetation fires were found burning near the railroad tracks between Hearn and Barham avenues around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

    Not long after, fire crews received a report of more small grass fires burning in the area of Dutton Avenue and West Third Street and the Santa Rosa Creek Trail from Dutton Avenue to Fulton Road, fire officials said. The largest fire was reported to be a quarter-acre.

    Paul Lowenthal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department said 13 fires were set over the course of two hours.

    Arson Suspected in Several Small Fires on Santa Rosa Trail

    [BAY] Arson Suspected in Several Small Fires on Santa Rosa Trail

    Santa Rosa fire crews extinguished multiple grass fires in southwest Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and fire officials suspect arson played a role in all the blazes. Jodi Hernandez reports.

    (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    "This community as a whole has gone through a lot," Lowenthal said. "The October wildfires are still in the back of everyone’s minds, and given what we’ve experienced, right now this is the last thing anybody needs."

    All the fires were extinguished in less than two hours and are currently under investigation.

    On Monday, a $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

    "I don’t know why someone would do this," Santa Rosa police Officer Marcus Sprague said. "It’s a mystery to me. Get help, come forward. Get the help you need."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices