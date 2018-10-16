An art gallery with deep roots in San Francisco's historic Mission District announced Friday it will vacate its main space after 46 years of tenancy due to a rent hike.

Galeria De La Raza has leased its main gallery space at 2857 24th St. since 1972 but a 100 percent rent increase effective this month is forcing them out, according to the gallery's operators.

"Galeria's plan was to transition from its current 46 year, month-to-month rental status to a permanent site in the year 2020, all while continuing at its current locations on 24th and Bryant Street," gallery officials said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, in June 2018 we received notice of a 100 percent rent increase effective August 2018 for the space we are currently occupying. Through the summer we were able to negotiate with the property manager to maintain our tenancy at our current rental rates but moving forward have to forgo the 2857 main gallery space," they said.

The closure of the main gallery space, however, does not mean Galeria De La Raza will close its doors for good. It will continue to operate from its secondary space, Studio 24, which is located just next door on 24th Street at Bryant Street.

"Even though this is a dramatic reduction in our physical space, without a matching reduction in our monthly rent, we believe maintaining a presence within the community at our corner storefront, Studio 24/Digital Mural Project, is something we must do for the community and the community arts and culture eco-system we have flourished in," gallery officials said.

"Our work will continue to center and celebrate San Francisco's Mission District and the many pivotal social justice efforts that continue to this day," they said.

Galeria De La Raza is set to move out of the 2857 24th St. location on Nov. 5, with a Nov. 2 Dia De Los Muertos event planned as a farewell celebration, according to gallery officials.