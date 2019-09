Tanner Roark #60 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at the RingCentral Coliseum on September 16, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Equipped with a one-run lead in the top of the ninth Monday night, Oakland A's closer Liam Hendriks allowed a homer and two doubles to consecutive batters, and the Kansas City Royals went on to close out a 6-5 win at the Coliseum.