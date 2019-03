Getty Images

Jurickson Profar #23 of the Oakland Athletics slides into third base with a triple ahead of the throw to Zack Cozart #7 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the bottom of the second inning of Opening Day of Major League Baseball at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on March 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)