A's Bob Melvin Awarded AL Manager of the Year

For the third time in his career, Oakland A's skipper Bob Melvin has been named Manager of the Year.

Melvin beat out Boston's Alex Cora and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash to earn American League honors. Melvin previously won in 2012 in his first full season with the A's, and in 2007, in the National League, with the Diamondbacks.

Melvin, 57, led Oakland to an improbable 97-65 record after three consecutive last-place finishes. The 97 wins represented a drastic 22-game improvement from the previous season.

The A's became the first team in the last 30 seasons to reach the playoffs with the lowest Opening Day payroll in the league. Melvin guided the team through injuries to 10 different starting pitchers, including seven that were season-ending. He was forced to use a franchise-record 15 different starting pitchers throughout the season.

Melvin becomes the eighth manager to win the award at least three times, joining Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox, who each won four times, as well as Dusty Baker, Jim Leyland, Buck Showalter, Lou Piniella, and Joe Maddon. Melvin is also one of just six managers to win the award in both the NL and AL.

Melvin was recently rewarded with a contract extension through 2021, with a club option for 2022. He has compiled a record of 634-599 in eight seasons with the A's, trailing only Hall of Famers La Russa and Connie Mack for the most wins in franchise history.