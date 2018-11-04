A's Chapman, Olson Bring Home AL Gold Glove Awards

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Matt Chapman #26 and Matt Olson #28 of the Oakland Athletics shakes hands after they beat the New York Yankees at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 5, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2012, the Oakland A's have a Gold Glove Award winner. They actually have two.

Third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson each snagged their first career Gold Glove Sunday night.

Chapman beat out Houston's Alex Bregman and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez at third base. The 25-year-old led all of baseball with 29 defensive runs saved and a 19.5 SABR Defensive Index rating.

Chapman also led all third basemen with a 10.9 ultimate zone rating and .853 zone rating. He becomes the first A's third baseman to win a Gold Glove since Eric Chavez in 2006.

Olson defeated Boston's Mitch Moreland and Toronto's Justin Smoak at first base. The 24-year-old led AL first basemen with a 5.8 SABR Defensive Index rating, 14 defensive runs saved, a .913 zone rating, and 11.6 ultimate zone rating.

Olson was also the only first baseman in the majors to play in all 162 regular season games. He is the first A's first baseman to win a Gold Glove since Mark McGwire in 1990.

A's shortstop Marcus Semien and second baseman Jed Lowrie were Gold Glove Award finalists but came up short of making it an Oakland sweep. The Angels' Andrelton Simmons got the nod at shortstop, while Boston's Ian Kinsler won at second base.

Chapman and Olson will now have a chance to win the Platinum Glove Award, given to the top defender in each league regardless of position. Fans can vote for one of the nine Gold Glove Award winners to determine the Platinum Glove winner. No A's player has won a Platinum Glove since it was established in 2011.