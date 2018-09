OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Khris Davis #2 and his teammates of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after Davis hit a walk-off solo home run to defeat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 in extra innings at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Oakland A's clinched a spot in the postseason Monday night after the New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

The A's will face the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game.