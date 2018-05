Andrew Triggs #60 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on May 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Andrew Triggs allowed just two hits and one earned run in seven innings while striking out seven as the A's beat the Orioles 2-1 on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep.

The lone run allowed by Triggs was a solo home run by Pedro Alvarez in the second inning.

The A's tied in the fourth inning when Khris Davis grounded out, driving in Matt Joyce. The next batter, Matt Olson, doubled to center to knock in Matt Canha, giving Triggs and the A's a 2-1 lead.