A's Erupt for 16 Runs, 21 Hits in Blowout Win Over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Matt Olson #28 of the Oakland Athletics is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch by Scott Alexander #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Every single A's position player that entered the game Wednesday night in Los Angeles got a hit as Oakland clobbered Alex Wood and the Dodgers 16-6.

Matt Olson, Khris Davis, Jed Lowrie and Jonathan Lucroy all have three hits. Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman each collected two hits. Davis, Chapman and Lowrie all connected for home runs.

All the offense supported Daniel Mengden, who went five innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs and struck out five. He didn't walk a batter.

Trayce Thompson turned in the highlight of the night with a leaping catch at the wall to rob Yasiel Puig of a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.