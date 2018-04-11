A's Erupt for 16 Runs, 21 Hits in Blowout Win Over Dodgers

Every single A's position player that entered the game Wednesday night in Los Angeles got a hit as Oakland clobbered Alex Wood and the Dodgers 16-6.
Matt Olson, Khris Davis, Jed Lowrie and Jonathan Lucroy all have three hits. Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman each collected two hits. Davis, Chapman and Lowrie all connected for home runs.
All the offense supported Daniel Mengden, who went five innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs and struck out five. He didn't walk a batter.
Trayce Thompson turned in the highlight of the night with a leaping catch at the wall to rob Yasiel Puig of a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.