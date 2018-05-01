A's, Mariners to Open 2019 Campaign in Japan

Players line up for national anthem during MLB match between Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome on March 28, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will have to travel farther than usual when they open up the 2019 season.

That's because the two American League West teams will kick off regular season play with a two-game series at the Toyko Dome in Japan on March 20 and 21, 2019, according to a statement from the A's organization.

"The Oakland Athletics are proud to once again take part in the Japan Opening Series," A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement. "We are honored to represent Major League Baseball during this special event. Japan has incredible baseball fans and we look forward to returning to Tokyo to help promote our sport."

The series marks the fifth time in MLB history that the league has opened a season in Japan, according to the A's.

The last time Japan played host to a MLB season opener was back in 2012 when the A's and Mariners also met for a two-game set, according to the A's. Seattle won the first game, 3-1, in extra innings before a crowd of 44,227 spectators. Oakland responded with a 4-1 triumph in the second outing the following day with 43,391 fans on hand.

Oakland also opened the 2008 regular season in Japan, splitting two contests with the Boston Red Sox.