The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers stand for the National Anthem before Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Dub Nation, add this to your pregame playlist.

Ashkon, who gained local fame for making anthems to root on Bay Area teams during previous postseasons, is back at it again.

This time he's remixed the Post Malone song "Wow" for this year's Warriors playoff run.

The anthem pays special homage to Oakland — aka "The Town" — and Oracle Arena, which is wrapping up its time as the Warriors' home arena after 47 seasons. The remix's lyrics end with the following section:

Draymond, Boogie, Klay, Steph and KD

Iggy, Sean, Q Cook and Looney

Bell, Jerebko, McKinnie and Lee

Thank you for the memories, this one for The Town

Check out the remix below. (Warning: the remix contains graphic language that some people may find offensive)