At Least 13 Injured After Small Tour Bus Crashes in Stockton

Ten people were injured Tuesday evening after a party bus carrying a dozen passengers barreled into another vehicle in Stockton Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

At Least 10 Injured After Small Tour Bus Crashes in Stockton

At least 13 people were injured Tuesday evening after a party bus carrying a dozen passengers barreled into another vehicle in Stockton Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:50 p.m., CHP officers responded to a collision on Eight Mile Road at Jack Tone Road. The initial investigation determined that a 1990 Ford Econoline transit bus, driven by a 69-year-old man from Stockton, ran a stop sign just before impact, the CHP said.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Eight Mile Road at about 55 mph when it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 66-year-old man from Linden, the CHP said. The pickup driver was traveling northbound on Jack Tone Road and had stopped at the intersection's four-way stop before proceeding on his way.

The driver and passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries ranging from complaint of pain to lacerations, including two passengers who sustained possible broken legs, the CHP said.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.