At Least One Dead at Sonoma Raceway Event

Getty Images file File image of Sonoma Raceway

At least one person died during a sanctioned racing event Wednesday evening at Sonoma Raceway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The death was reported at about 6:10 p.m. at a Sonoma Drags & Drifts program at the raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive.

Sonoma County sheriff's officials said a racer died after slamming into a wall at more than 100 mph.

Further details were not available.

The Sonoma Drags & Drifts program gives people including teenagers and working professionals a place to race their vehicles in a safe, legal and controlled environment rather than on city streets.