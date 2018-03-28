At Least One Dead at Sonoma Raceway Event - NBC Bay Area
At Least One Dead at Sonoma Raceway Event

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    File image of Sonoma Raceway

    At least one person died during a sanctioned racing event Wednesday evening at Sonoma Raceway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

    The death was reported at about 6:10 p.m. at a Sonoma Drags & Drifts program at the raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive.

    Sonoma County sheriff's officials said a racer died after slamming into a wall at more than 100 mph.

    Further details were not available. 

    The Sonoma Drags & Drifts program gives people including teenagers and working professionals a place to race their vehicles in a safe, legal and controlled environment rather than on city streets.

