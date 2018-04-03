Forecaster Vianey Arana tracks clear conditions for Tuesday before a storm system arrives by the end of the week.

Don't put away those umbrellas and rain boots just yet.

An incoming atmospheric river is expected to douse the Bay Area with "significant" rainfall later this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Between Thursday night through Saturday, as much as 6 inches of rainfall could fall across the region's coastal mountains. Most other locations across the Bay Area could receive 1 to 2 inches. Areas in the Santa Clara Valley are expected to pick up rough three-quarters to 1.5 inches of rain.

Specifically, areas in and around Santa Rosa and San Rafael could pick up anywhere from 3 to 4 inches of rain. Napa is predicted to receive 2 to 3 inches. San Francisco, Concord, Livermore and San Jose could accumulate 1.5 to 2 inches. Santa Cruz is expected to welcome 2 to 3 inches.

The wet weather is expected to lead to localized flooding and roadway ponding, according to the NWS. Gusty winds ranging from 25 mph to 40 mph could also trigger power outages.

