The department is broken, deadly and failing its community.

That's the accusation Civil Rights Attorney John Burris leveled against Vallejo police on Wednesday. Burris is also calling on the state to step in.

The family of Ronell Foster, who was killed by Vallejo police, also joined that fight.

