North Bay Authorities Find Unregistered Pistol Stashed in Protein Powder Container - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

North Bay Authorities Find Unregistered Pistol Stashed in Protein Powder Container

By Brendan Weber

Published 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Should You Buy a Mattress Online or in the Store?
    Marin County Sheriff's Office
    Authorities conducting a probation search found an unregistered pistol in a container of protein powder. (April 27, 2019)

    North Bay authorities conducting a probation search Saturday made an interesting find: a handgun stashed in a container full of protein powder.

    A deputy with the Marin County Sheriff's Office working on the probation search poked around the protein powder tub and found some tin foil inside the container. As it turns out, an unregistered pistol was wrapped in the tin foil.

    The probationer at the center of the search is prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

    "Hint: Protein powder does not conceal your unregistered firearm nor prevent us from finding it when you're on Probation and not supposed to have one," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices