North Bay authorities conducting a probation search Saturday made an interesting find: a handgun stashed in a container full of protein powder.

A deputy with the Marin County Sheriff's Office working on the probation search poked around the protein powder tub and found some tin foil inside the container. As it turns out, an unregistered pistol was wrapped in the tin foil.

The probationer at the center of the search is prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

"Hint: Protein powder does not conceal your unregistered firearm nor prevent us from finding it when you're on Probation and not supposed to have one," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.