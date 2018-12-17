Authorities Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision in SJ

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police. Bob Redell reports.

The collision occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the area of N. 1st and E. Rosemary streets, police said.

The victim, who has only been identified as a woman at this point, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the collision, police said.

Authorities do not have any information regarding a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run collision is encouraged to call Detective Troy Sirmons of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.