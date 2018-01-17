Authorities Investigating Crash in Antioch - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Authorities Investigating Crash in Antioch

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    NBC Bay Area
    Emergency crews investigate a crash in Antioch. (Jan. 17, 2018)

    Injuries were reported in a crash involving a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon near the Somersville Town Center in Antioch, officials said.

    The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. in the area of Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard. Police said the incident has caused the closure of Somersville Road in both directions, as well as the eastbound Highway 4 off ramp to Somersville Road.

    The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the crash. A deputy on scene said the incident started when a stolen vehicle was spotted in Pittsburg. A deputy then followed the vehicle to Antioch and the driver suddenly sped up and slammed into a truck, according to the deputy.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Bay City News contributed to this report.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices