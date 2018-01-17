Authorities Investigating Crash in Antioch

Injuries were reported in a crash involving a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon near the Somersville Town Center in Antioch, officials said.

The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. in the area of Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard. Police said the incident has caused the closure of Somersville Road in both directions, as well as the eastbound Highway 4 off ramp to Somersville Road.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the crash. A deputy on scene said the incident started when a stolen vehicle was spotted in Pittsburg. A deputy then followed the vehicle to Antioch and the driver suddenly sped up and slammed into a truck, according to the deputy.

No other information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.