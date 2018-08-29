A mother and daughter from Canada have been reported missing after embarking on a camping trip along the Northern California coast last weekend, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter Emily, 10, arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday and rented a gray 2018 Ford Focus (license no. 8DIN900) at the airport, sheriff's officials said. They checked into the Vagabond Hotel in Burlingame shortly after arriving and checked out before noon Sunday.

Rodrigue sent her boyfriend a text message Sunday, but he was unable to contact her after receiving the text, sheriff's officials said. It is believed the pair were headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel, but they never arrived.

Rodrigue's boyfriend reported them missing Monday, sheriff's officials said.

They had a reservation for the Fish Lake Campground, near Orleans, in Humboldt County, for Tuesday night. Park rangers checked the camp area and showed photos of the mother and daughter to other campers and staff, police said. Both park staff and other campers thought they saw the two there, but they left without knowing the rangers were looking for them, sheriff's officials said.

The neighbors and camp staff said Audrey and Emily did not appear to be in distress, sheriff's officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Audrey and Emily and/or their rental car. Anyone who sees them should call 911 or Detective Fava at 650-363-4192.