Auto Break-Ins Decline in SF, Partly Due to City Campaign

San Francisco officials say there are signs of progress in the battle against auto break-ins, and it's due in part to the citywide Park Smart campaign.

There’s a lot still to do, with plenty of broken glass still littering city streets, but vehicle burglaries were down 18% in March compared to a year ago.

Now, one of San Francisco’s newest communities, the East Cut, is rolling up its sleeves.

The city-sponsored Park Smart signs can be seen in places like Alamo Square Park, but the East Cut Community Benefit District, which includes the Transbay area and Rincon Hill, has taken it a step further with signs up on individual meters, telling drivers "If you love what you have, don’t leave it."

