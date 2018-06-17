More than 3,000 soccer fans flocked to Avaya Stadium in San Jose Sunday morning to catch Mexico and Germany square off in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, according to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Exhilarated Mexico fans burst into cheers and threw their hands into the air after the final whistle, celebrating their squad's stunning 1-0 upset over Germany, the defending World Cup champions.

Due to the fact that the competition is being played across the world in Russia, fans on Sunday had to wake up a bit early in order to stake out a spot at the stadium and settle in for the 8 a.m. match start time.

Mexico supporters were given the first reason to celebrate when Hirving Lozano lined up a shot from inside the 18-yard box and rocketed it past German keeper Manuel Neuer.

Germany would end up tallying 25 shot attempts with nine of those being on target compared to Mexico's 12 total shots and four on goal, but El Tri found a way to hang on to secure an early advantage in Group F play.

Sunday morning's match marked the first game for both teams during the tournament.

Germany earned the world champion title four years ago at the last World cup after topping Argentina in the final. Mexico was bounced from the tournament in the Round of 16 after suffering a late 2-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Avaya Stadium is playing host to free World Cup watch parties throughout this year's tournament.

Fans can also catch all the action on Telemundo 48.