BART Announces New Official App For Riders

BART on Monday announced a new app by the transit agency to help riders navigate their way around trains and stations.

The official BART app provides real-time departure data and allows riders to make end-to-end trip planning, incorporating information from 31 transit operators.

The app provides information about each station, including whether it has secured bike parking and what car parking is available. Service, escalator and elevator advisories are also included.

The BART app also links to the BART Watch app, which riders can use to report suspicious and illegal activity in trains or stations. There are translations on the app for Spanish and Chinese, according to the transit agency.

BART officials are already working on future features for the app, including the ability to pay for verified carpool parking spots.

The app is free and can be accessed on Apple's iOS App Store and the Google Play store, BART officials said.