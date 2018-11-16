BART Bay Fair Station Closed Due to Disabled Tran - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
BART Bay Fair Station Closed Due to Disabled Tran

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    BART officials the Bay Fair station due is closed Friday morning due to a disabled train.

    Power was shut off and trains were turned around after heavy smoke came out from under a train on an elevated part of the track. The cause is being investigated, BART officials said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    BART said a parallel bus service with A/C Transit will provide an alternate route. BART riders should expect major delays in the Richmond, Warm Springs and Daly City directions.

    The incident was first reported around 6 a.m.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

