BART Bay Fair Station Closed Due to Disabled Tran

BART officials the Bay Fair station due is closed Friday morning due to a disabled train.

Power was shut off and trains were turned around after heavy smoke came out from under a train on an elevated part of the track. The cause is being investigated, BART officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

BART said a parallel bus service with A/C Transit will provide an alternate route. BART riders should expect major delays in the Richmond, Warm Springs and Daly City directions.

The incident was first reported around 6 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.