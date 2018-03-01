BART Begins Cracking Down on Fare Evaders - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain, Blustery Conditions Across Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART Begins Cracking Down on Fare Evaders

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:34 PM PST on Mar 1, 2018 | Updated at 11:48 PM PST on Mar 1, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    NBC Bay Area
    BART fare inspectors are now checking for valid passes and Clipper cards.

    No more warnings on BART. If you don't pay for your seat, you pay a heftier price.

    BART's crackdown on fare evaders is underway as the agency tries to stem what it says is a $25-million-a-year problem.

    Fare inspectors on Thursday wielded ticket readers, which they have begun using to confirm a passenger's BART pass or Clipper card is valid.

    The BART board of directors passed the proof of payment ordinance in October, and it went into effect on Jan. 1. Initially, there was a 1-month grace period during which violators would be served with a warning. That grace period was extended one more month, but effective Thursday, the warning period ended.

    Adult violators face a fine of $75, and for minors, the fine is $55. Community service is an alternative punishment, BART said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices