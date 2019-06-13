BART Board of Directors to Discuss Fare Increases

File image: A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train emerges from a tunnel on October 15, 2013 in Berkeley, California (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Board of Directors will be addressing big topics at its budget meeting Thursday including fare increases.

BART has already approved a 5.4% fare increase for January but with ridership declining, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that one board member expressed concerns over the possibility the increases will continue to turn away riders.

BART Inches Closer to South Bay

South Bay commuters are a big step closer to getting BART service to two stations. Scott Budman reports. (Published Friday, June 7, 2019)

The board will also discuss the next round of fare increases for 2022-2028, they’re already proposed a 16% hike over the course of six years.

Another topic on their agenda is the Berryessa Station in the South Bay. After a two-decade wait, BART is starting to run tests and safety checks.