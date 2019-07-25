BART Board of Supervisors to Vote on New General Manager

NBC Bay Area File image

The BART Board of Directors is set to vote on a new general manager Thursday following the retirement of the last general manager, Grace Crunican, in April.

Crunican, who served in the position for eight years, did not provide any reason as to why she left or what she would be doing next.

The next general manager for BART will oversee a variety of issues facing the transit agency including BART expansion in Antioch and a proposed site in Irvington, fare evasion issues and a legal battle over track worker deaths.