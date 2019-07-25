BART Board of Supervisors to Vote on New General Manager - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART Board of Supervisors to Vote on New General Manager

By Pete Suratos

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BART Board of Supervisors to Vote on New General Manager
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    The BART Board of Directors is set to vote on a new general manager Thursday following the retirement of the last general manager, Grace Crunican, in April.

    Crunican, who served in the position for eight years, did not provide any reason as to why she left or what she would be doing next.

    The next general manager for BART will oversee a variety of issues facing the transit agency including BART expansion in Antioch and a proposed site in Irvington, fare evasion issues and a legal battle over track worker deaths.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices