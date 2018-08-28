BART Receives $6.8M Grant for Security, Safety Upgrades

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded BART roughly $6.8 million in a grant geared toward making the transit system safer and more secure.

The grant will be used to cover a variety of upgrades, including improvements to radio systems, new security cameras at three San Francisco stations and the continuation of police patrols on trains traveling through the system's busiest stations, according to BART.

About half of the grant — approximately $3.6 million — will specifically cover security camera upgrades at the Powell Street, Civic Center and 16th Street stations, according to BART. With more than 4,000 cameras in its system, BART stated that it "is moving to integrate and modernize the entire security system."

Two million dollars of the grant will be used to upgrade BART radio systems, allowing first responders to communicate on their own radios in underground BART areas as well as communicate directly with BART radios, according to the transit agency.

Roughly $1.1 million will be allocated to BART's Critical Asset Patrol, according to the transit agency. The special team of seven officers and one sergeant patrol trains, especially during busy travel times and special events. The members of the team are trained as terrorism liaison officers, and they collaborate with other law enforcement agencies.