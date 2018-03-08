NBC Bay Area File image of a BART train.

The BART MacArthur station in Oakland was closed and evacuated Thursday afternoon after a train struck and killed a person on the tracks, according to BART officials.

The incident occurred at about 3:05 p.m., and trains were running through the station, BART said. No other injuries were reported.

Riders trying to reach the MacArthur station should use alternate transportation, BART said. AC Transit bus service is available: from Rockridge, take the No. 51A; from 19th, take the No. 57 or No. 33; and from Ashby, take No. 18.



No further details were available.