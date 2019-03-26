BART Police Investigate Assault, Robbery

BART police are investigating an assault and a robbery that happened within two hours of each other Monday night. Pete Suratos reports.

Within a roughly 90-minute span Monday night, BART police responded to an assault and then a robbery at different locations within the transportation system.

The assault happened around 9:35 p.m. when a man reportedly hit a woman in the head with an object while the two were riding on a train, according to BART.

The suspect eventually hopped off the train at the Colma Station where he was arrested, a BART spokesperson said.

The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene, BART reported.

Less than two hours later, a robbery occurred at the Orinda Station, according to BART.

The male suspect fled the scene and hopped on a train headed for San Francisco, BART reported. Authorities were able to take him into custody at the MacArthur Station in Oakland.