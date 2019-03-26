Busy Night for BART Police: Officers Respond to Assault, Robbery - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Busy Night for BART Police: Officers Respond to Assault, Robbery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    BART Police Investigate Assault, Robbery

    BART police are investigating an assault and a robbery that happened within two hours of each other Monday night. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Within a roughly 90-minute span Monday night, BART police responded to an assault and then a robbery at different locations within the transportation system.

    The assault happened around 9:35 p.m. when a man reportedly hit a woman in the head with an object while the two were riding on a train, according to BART.

    The suspect eventually hopped off the train at the Colma Station where he was arrested, a BART spokesperson said.

    The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene, BART reported.

    Less than two hours later, a robbery occurred at the Orinda Station, according to BART.

    The male suspect fled the scene and hopped on a train headed for San Francisco, BART reported. Authorities were able to take him into custody at the MacArthur Station in Oakland.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices