'BART Pony' Spotted on Train - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

'BART Pony' Spotted on Train

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'BART Pony' Spotted on Train
    @rodrlou/Twitter
    A mini horse spotted on a BART train. (Nov. 5, 2019)

    Add a so-called "BART pony" to the list of things that have caught the attention of riders and social media when it comes to the Bay Area Rapid Transit system.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the animal was spotted on a train and started making its rounds on social media with riders posting photos.

    BART officials confirmed the animal, a mini horse, came in with its owner at the Rockridge Station in Oakland. The owner showed paper work that stated the horse is a service animal, officials said.

    "The station agent consulted supervisors who called the legal department for advice," BART said in an e-mail to NBC Bay Area. "The legal department advised the agent to allow the horse and person in."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices