BART Refutes Racial Discrimination Report

BART is pushing back against a report that said it's targeting African-American riders, who fail to pay fares. The Mercury News reported that during a two week period in July, African-American riders received 41 percent of tickets issued though they only make up 12 percent of riders.

BART said the report covers just a small sample size and that it will post the full numbers online as soon as Friday.

BART police also said all data will be made public at their next board meeting on Sep. 27.