Crews Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Train, Platform in San Francisco
logo_bay_2x
Crews Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Train, Platform in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Crews Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Train, Platform in San Francisco
    San Francisco Fire Department
    Firefighters work at the scene of a rescue at the Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco. (Oct. 29, 2018)

    A man became trapped between a train and a station platform at the Balboa Park BART station in San Francisco Monday morning, prompting major BART delays in the surrounding area, according to the transportation agency.

    The man was eventually rescued and transported to the hospital, according to BART. It is not clear at this time how the man became trapped.

    The Balboa Park station remains closed as a result of the medical emergency, according to BART. Trains are single-tracking at stations near Balboa Park.

    BART previously reported that the Balboa Park station had reopened following the incident.

    BART police are conducting an investigation, BART reported.

    Further information was not immediately available.

