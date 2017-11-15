BART Rider Caught on Video Yelling Racist Slurs, Attacking Passenger - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flash Flood Watch for North Bay Counties
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART Rider Caught on Video Yelling Racist Slurs, Attacking Passenger

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    BART police are investigating an incident involving a man who yelled racial slurs and assaulted another man on a train Monday night, which was filmed and has since been widely viewed on the internet.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    BART police are investigating an incident involving a man who yelled racial slurs and assaulted another man on a train Monday night, which was filmed and has since been widely viewed on the internet.

    At about 10:10 p.m., at least three riders onboard a Warm Springs station-bound train called police dispatch regarding a disturbance.

    In a video that was shared on YouTube, a suspect is seen standing and yelling racial slurs at a man sitting, who appears to be of Asian descent. At one point, the suspect slaps the victim's face.

    During the ordeal, some riders came to the victim's defense. The video can be seen online.

    According to BART officials, police responded and boarded the train at the Union City station, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.

    BART officials called the incident "deplorable" and "unfortunate," but commended the riders who called police and voiced support for the victim without physically intervening.

    About 420,000 people ride BART each day, according to BART officials. While the agency says it's increasing its police presence and hiring 40 new officers, it says that it also relies on riders to report crimes.

    BART officials said that riders can report crimes to 911, (510) 464-7000 or by downloading the BART Watch app.

    Anyone with information about Monday night's incident is asked to contact BART police investigations at 510-464-7040. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call -510-464-7011.

    Published at 9:36 AM PST on Nov 15, 2017 | Updated at 10:01 AM PST on Nov 15, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices