Dentures rest on a seat on a BART train. (Jan. 9, 2019)

Add this to the list of interesting things spotted on BART.

A BART rider on Wednesday tweeted a photo of dentures resting on a seat inside a train as it was making its way toward San Francisco International Airport.

"@SFBART clean up on aisle 5," Mike Euglow tweeted. "Do you have a lost and found?"

BART responded to Euglow's tweet, writing, "Our end-of-line cleaner should intercept this."