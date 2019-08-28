BART San Jose Extension to Receive Fast-Track Funding

The long-awaited BART extension into downtown San Jose may be getting built sooner than expected.

Federal transportation officials, joined by South Bay dignitaries, announced Wednesday that the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's BART extension into San Jose has been chosen for fast-track funding.

Acting Federal Transit Administrator K. Jane Williams made the announcement during a news conference at the BART Berryessa/North San Jose Station. He said Phase 2 of the Silicon Valley BART Extension has been selected as the first transit agency project in the nation to receive funding earlier than usual under a pilot program dubbed Expedited Project Delivery.

Phase 2 will continue the 10-mile alignment VTA has constructed from Warm Springs in Fremont to Milpitas and Berryessa in North San Jose, adding six miles and four more stations in East San Jose, downtown San Jose and Santa Clara on a six-mile path that will run primarily underground, the VTA said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino were among those who spoke at the news conference.