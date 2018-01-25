Commuters might have to wait a bit longer for BART to make it all the way to downtown San Jose and beyond. Bob Redell reports.

Commuters might have to wait a bit longer for BART to make it all the way to downtown San Jose and beyond.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, which is building the track extension into the South Bay city, announced that the federal government has given the transportation system an extra three months to finish the project's design. The federal government is helping fund the project.

One of the issues at question with the project is whether or not to build a single-bore or double-bore tunnel underneath downtown San Jose. VTA is slated to approve one of those designs in April with the federal government expected to hand down its decision in June.

The extension project into the South Bay still requires several years of work. VTA hopes to have BART kick off its expanded service by 2026.

Video River Otter Shot Up With Pellets Sparks Uproar in East Bay

Once completed, BART will feature four new stations in the South Bay: Alum Rock, downtown San Jose, Diridon Station and Santa Clara.

The four new stations represent the second phase of BART's extension project into the region. The first phase includes opening stations in Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose.

The Warm Springs station in Fremont opened last year while the Milpitas station and Berryessa station in San Jose are slated to open in June.